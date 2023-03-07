Edit Account-Sign Out
Here is everything you need to know about the yellow snow warning that is in place across Sussex tomorrow

Here is everything you need to know about the Met Office’s yellow snow warning that is in place across almost all of Sussex tomorrow (Wednesday, March 8).

By Jacob Panons
3 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 8:00am

The warning, which will be in place all of Wednesday, has been issued for all of Sussex except for the coast.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A period of snow is likely to cause some travel disruption during Wednesday.

"There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

Snow in Sussex. Picture from Eddie Mitchell
“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”

According to the Met Office, there is also a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The spokesperson added: “There is a slight chance that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times.”

