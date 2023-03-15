Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex town sees raw sewage and toilet paper overflow onto streets

Residents in Lewes have accused Southern Water of “polluting their streets” following reports of sewage overflows in the town centre.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:02 GMT

Sewage water and toilet paper were seen over-flowing and running down the south side of the street on School Hill on Tuesday, March 14.

Residents complained about the smell of the sewage water and claimed much of the waste had been treaded into the town’s shops and buses.

One resident wrote on Facebook: “I hope the detritus will be completely cleaned off the pavement and out of the bus stops when the repairs have been completed. There was still toilet paper there this morning.”

Sewage water and toilet paper was seen over-flowing and running down the south side street of School Hill on Tuesday, March 14.
Southern Water say the problem is a result of a blocked private gully, caused by a build-up of fat, oil and grease.

A spokesperson for the water firm said: “We are aware of this issue in School Hill, Lewes, and have carried out a number of investigations into the cause, and clean-ups.

“We believe the problems are the result of a blocked private gully, caused by a build-up of fat, oil and grease, as the sewers are operating as they should be. We continue to work with local partners to resolve the situation, and are sorry for any distress caused to the local community.”

Despite the apology, Lewes District councillor Janet Bahh told SussexWorld that local people were ‘fed up’ with the services provided by Southern Water.

Councillor Bahh said: “We're fed up with the service we're getting from Southern Water. If they're not polluting our rivers, they're polluting our streets. When are they going to get their acts together to act promptly and efficiently. That's what accountability is.”

