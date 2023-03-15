Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex residents told to 'stay back' after Seven Sisters cliff face collapse

Visitors to Seven Sisters have been told to stay back from the edge after a recent major cliff fall.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:19 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:25 GMT

Chalk fell into the English Channel at the Flat Brow area of the cliff on Friday, March 10, after a large crack appeared on the cliff face last week.

The crack spanned for several metres along a section of Seven Sisters, near Seaford, but has now gone.

Following the fall, a National Trust spokesperson advised local walkers and visitors to stay back from the edge, as the cliff was still unstable in some places.

The Trust says the cliff may still have undercuts in the chalk, which people may be unaware of when walking on the top.

The area has seen several cliff falls in recent years due to rising sea levels, erosion and weathering.
A National Trust spokesperson said: "There was a cliff fall on Friday, March 10, in the Flat Brow area of the Seven Sisters and we believe that the cracked edge in the photo has now gone.

“The Seven Sisters chalk cliffs are constantly changing due to rising sea levels, erosion and weathering. These natural processes have been occurring for centuries and have shaped Birling Gap and the Seven Sisters that are seen today.

“We always advise visitors to stay back from the cliff edge when visiting the area. The cliffs at the Seven Sisters are remarkable and we want people to enjoy this special place, but to do so safely. The cliffs are unstable in places and there are undercuts in the chalk, which people may be unaware of from the top."

