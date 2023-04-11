Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex town to showcase the world’s best beer and wine at summer festival

Some of the world’s best beer, wine and cider producers are set to be showcased in Lewes this summer as part of These Hills Festival.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST

Thousands of people will descend on the East Sussex town for a two day event dubbed as ‘one of the world’s best beer festivals.’

These Hills will showcase beer from more than 35 international breweries across three sessions on June 16 and 17, including producers from as far away as Melbourne and New York.

Held at a rural venue a 20 minute walk from the town’s train station, more than 2,000 people are set to attend, with three quarters of tickets already sold.

Daniel Tapper, event organiser on behalf of Beak Brewery, said: “Our inaugural festival was held last year and we were delighted that it sold-out despite some of the largest rail strikes in UK history

“This year promises to be even bigger and better with much more on offer than just beer, including low intervention wine and cider and dishes from a roster of award-winning street-food stalls, such as Slice Culture, Original Patty Men and Flame. We’ve also introduced a dance tent with an incredible line-up of DJs and live music.”

These Hills will also feature a series of folk rituals on the Saturday evening session, starting with a procession and culminating in the burning of an effigy as “an offering to the beer gods.”

Tapper continued: “It’s an absolutely stunning setting surrounded by the South Downs National Park, including rolling fields of barley, which of course is a key ingredient in beer.

“As such, it felt right and proper to perform some kind of ceremony as a thank you to mother nature. The exact details of the ritual are top secret but we promise it’ll be a real spectacle.”

The event is being organised by Beak Brewery. Since launching two years ago, the Lewes based business has tripled capacity and now exports its beer to a dozen countries, including Australia, Singapore and Japan.

The Campaign for Real Ale recently named one of its beers, Parade, as one of the world’s best IPAs.

Tickets for the festival cost £25pp and are available here.

Each ticket includes access to the festival along with a free drink, tote bag and bespoke glass.

The Sessions are: Friday, June 16 (5-11pm) and Saturday, June 17 (11.30am – 4.30pm and 5pm – 11pm).

