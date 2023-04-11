Edit Account-Sign Out
7 of the most expensive places to live in Sussex, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of places to live in Sussex but where is the most expensive?

By Ellis Peters
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:20 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a homeowner and select the seven most expensive places to live in the district. We also asked it to say why in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on places to live in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

Here are the top seven most expensive places to live in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

Brighton is one of the most popular cities on the south coast of England, known for its bohemian and creative atmosphere, beachfront promenade, and lively nightlife. With a high demand for property in the area, house prices and rental costs are some of the highest in Sussex

1. Brighton

Brighton is one of the most popular cities on the south coast of England, known for its bohemian and creative atmosphere, beachfront promenade, and lively nightlife. With a high demand for property in the area, house prices and rental costs are some of the highest in Sussex Photo: Accredited

Located just west of Brighton, Hove is an affluent town with a variety of stunning seafront properties and exclusive neighbourhoods. The town boasts a wide range of independent shops, cafes, and restaurants, as well as excellent schools, making it a popular choice for families

2. Hove

Located just west of Brighton, Hove is an affluent town with a variety of stunning seafront properties and exclusive neighbourhoods. The town boasts a wide range of independent shops, cafes, and restaurants, as well as excellent schools, making it a popular choice for families Photo: Accredited

Situated in the heart of the South Downs National Park, Lewes is a historic market town with a rich cultural heritage. With its picturesque cobbled streets, ancient castle, and independent boutiques and cafes, Lewes attracts a discerning crowd and is one of the most expensive places to live in Sussex

3. Lewes

Situated in the heart of the South Downs National Park, Lewes is a historic market town with a rich cultural heritage. With its picturesque cobbled streets, ancient castle, and independent boutiques and cafes, Lewes attracts a discerning crowd and is one of the most expensive places to live in Sussex Photo: Accredited

Often referred to as the 'Sunshine Coast', Eastbourne is a popular seaside resort with a stunning Victorian seafront and iconic pier. The town is home to a range of high-end properties, particularly in the exclusive Meads area, and boasts excellent schools and amenities

4. Eastbourne

Often referred to as the 'Sunshine Coast', Eastbourne is a popular seaside resort with a stunning Victorian seafront and iconic pier. The town is home to a range of high-end properties, particularly in the exclusive Meads area, and boasts excellent schools and amenities Photo: Accredited

