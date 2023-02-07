East Sussex village residents angered by as housing plans that threaten to destroy area’s 'natural beauty'

Residents in Heathfield are incensed by plans to build houses in Vines Cross, which they believe will destroy the area’s ‘rural character’.

Housing developer Deklands submitted plans to Wealden District Council in February last year for 15 new homes in the East Sussex hamlet.

The proposals include nine four-bedroom houses, a couple of two-bedroom houses and 4 one-bedroom maisonettes on land close to the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 70 residents gathered at a meeting organised by the Vines Cross Community Association (VCCA) last week to hear about the plans.

More than 70 residents gathered at a meeting organised by the Vines Cross Community Association (VCCA) to hear about the plans and many voiced their disapproval to the development

Many voiced their disapproval to the development, claiming it would destroy the rural character of their homes, and put the nearby Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) at risk.

Marian Parkyn, Chairman of the VCCA, said: “This development would change the rural character of Vines Cross for ever. If the planning application were to be granted by Wealden District Council (WDC) it would mean many more vehicles on country lanes that cannot cope with the current levels of traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are real safety implications for residents and a threat to the local environment.”

Wealden District Council joined a number of Sussex local authorities in cutting or delaying housebuilding projects, after prime minster Rishi Sunak dropped plans to impose mandatory housebuilding targets in December 2022.

Locals are also concerned about the threat to the animals and plants High Weald Area.

However, Vines Cross resident Lucy Atabey and Lewes District councillors warned that the Government’s U-turn on housing was no guarantee that planning applications would decrease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy said: “It is a war of attrition – even where local people are successful in having a planning application rejected, developers often alter their plans, reapply and take their case through a costly appeal process.

"Every objection to a planning application counts but residents must be vigilant and keep up the pressure.”

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy says residents are concerned about many issues – including road safety, light pollution and flooding risks, as well as worries about the threat to the animals and plants in the High Weald Area.

Vines Cross resident Mark Humphries said: "It is well known that the local sewage treatment works is unable to cope with the current demands on it. The potential for flooding and water pollution from this proposed development is huge and a real red flag for the AONB which is so close by.”