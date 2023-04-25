Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex village residents told to prepare for flooding due to high river levels

Residents in the Wealden District are being told to be prepare for flooding after an alert was issued for the Upper River Medway.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST

The River has high water levels, affecting communities from Forest Row to Penshurst, who are being told to avoid low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

Local flooding is possible but not expected from rivers and surface water in parts of the South East of England following long spells of heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.

The Environment Agency believes the risk is low, but has asked residents to monitor local water levels and weather conditions.

The ‘Be Prepared’ warning is the lowest-level of the Environment Agency’s three stage warning system – behind Act and Survive.

