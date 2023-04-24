Pictures: Sussex village house put up for sale with guide price of £900,000
A five-bed detached house in a Sussex village has been listed for sale on Zoopla with a guide price of £900,000.
The East Sussex property in Dittons Road, Stone Cross, was listed on Zoopla on Wednesday, April 19.
On the listing it says: “The Coach House is a beautifully appointed contemporary home that offers light, airy, open-plan living with modern fittings throughout. The ground floor has a well-proportioned drawing room with French doors opening to the front and rear, and an attractive fireplace with a carved wooden surround and fitted with a wood-burning stove. Adjoining the drawing room is a comfortable sitting room, which connects to a snug, providing further space in which to relax.”
The property also has a ‘stunning open-plan kitchen and dining room’, according to the listing.