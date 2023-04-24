Edit Account-Sign Out
Pictures: Sussex village house put up for sale with guide price of £900,000

A five-bed detached house in a Sussex village has been listed for sale on Zoopla with a guide price of £900,000.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:43 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST

The East Sussex property in Dittons Road, Stone Cross, was listed on Zoopla on Wednesday, April 19.

On the listing it says: “The Coach House is a beautifully appointed contemporary home that offers light, airy, open-plan living with modern fittings throughout. The ground floor has a well-proportioned drawing room with French doors opening to the front and rear, and an attractive fireplace with a carved wooden surround and fitted with a wood-burning stove. Adjoining the drawing room is a comfortable sitting room, which connects to a snug, providing further space in which to relax.”

The property also has a ‘stunning open-plan kitchen and dining room’, according to the listing.

Dittons Road, Stone Cross

Dittons Road, Stone Cross Photo: Zoopla

