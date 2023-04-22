It feels like yesterday. Cheering Brighton on at the famous 83 final when they almost nicked it at the death in the last seconds of extra time after holding Manchester United 2 – 2 in what was a great game.

And the fact is I should not have even been there, let alone cheering for Brighton as I am a Gooner – a lifelong Arsenal fan.

I had been given the ticket by a friend I worked with, back in the days when newspapers still had their own compositors and typesetters. He was an avid Albion fan and had a ticket for the big game, but due to some personal circumstances wasn't able to attend. He offered it to me and wouldn’t even accept any money for it.

I already felt an investment in the cup run as he had similarly given me a ticket to the semi-final when Brighton took on and beat Sheffield Wednesday at my beloved Highbury. I remember it feeling so strange being there in the sunshine at the Clock End, whereas the North Bank, where I had been standing since the age of 12, was a sea of very vocal Wednesday supporters. There wasn’t a red scarf to be seen at Highbury.

Brighton fans will be willing the side on against United on Sunday

So Brighton had booked a trip to the Wembley final. It was impossible to avoid the hype and feel good factor. There was a lot for football journalists to get their teeth into – diminutive Jimmy Melia, Brighton’s dapper manager with his white dancing shoes, rumoured to spend more time in the nightclubs than his players did. He had all the players kitted out for a pre-final publicity shot wearing ice cream coloured jackets and white shoes. They looked more like the Bee Gees than a football club! Then there were all the rituals – Brighton players deciding not to shave for luck. Albion’s talisman, the headband sporting Steve ‘Fozzie’ Foster, had grown a fine beard but was too miss the final after being suspended due to picking up yellow cards. Even the club challenging the FA at the High Court could not reprieve him.

Then the big day arrived. Aged 19, I travelled up to Wembley alone from Hastings where I was born. The truth is I didn’t really know any Brighton fans of my own age in Hastings, Most supported Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool or Leeds.

I recall the great atmosphere on the day. I was in a corner, high behind the goal that Brighton were to attack in the first half. United had a formidable side led by Brian Robson, and including players like Gordon McQueen, Ray Wilkins and a young Norman Whiteside. They also had my former Arsenal hero Frank Stapleton in the attacking line-up. Albion lined up with players like Tony Grealish, Jimmy Case (my favourite and a potential game changer), with Gordon Smith up front. United were favourites, against an already relegated Albion who had finished rock-bottom of the division, but Albion had enjoyed an impressive cup run, beating Newcastle and Manchester City on the way and, most impressively, defeating Liverpool 2 -1 at Anfield.

The game got under way and I recall it being well-matched as both teams went at it. Brighton got off to a great start when Smith nodded them ahead after 14 minutes and it stayed that way until the 54th minute when United went up through the gears and Frank Stapleton equalised. From then United started to assert themselves and took the lead through a 20 yard Ray Wilkins screamer. It was the best goal of the game and I had a great view of it as I was standing behind that goal. But then Brighton rallied and Gary Stevens levelled four minutes from the end of normal time. Extra time settled back into a well matched tussle, with neither side dominating. Then, as the clock ticked down and the final second of extra time unfolded, Smith broke through on goal and seemed certain to snatch it, with the commentator screaming those famous words ‘and Smith must score ….’. But it was not to be, United keeper Bailey smothered the shot and ended Brighton’s hopes. It was probably a fair result on the day.

Back then matches were not decided by penalty shoot-outs so it was back to Wembley for a re-match that United easily won 4 –0. At least Foster got to play at Wembley though.

It was a compelling day out and I still see it as being there in a key moment of the history of that great competition even though I am still a fanatical Gooner. I wish Albion well on Sunday (I am a Sussex man after-all) and am hoping Albion can do Arsenal a massive favour in beating Manchester City at the Amex.

