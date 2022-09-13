East Sussex village school rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted

Ninfield School, in Church Lane, Ninfield, near Battle, was visited by inspectors in June, with their report published this week.

Ofsted rated the school’s leadership and management as ‘inadequate’, citing concerns over pupils’ safety.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report said: “Leaders do not maintain detailed records when concerns about pupils are raised. This means there is a lack of vigilance for pupils at risk of harm.

Ninfield School. Picture from Google

“Governors do not ensure that leaders comply with statutory requirements and adhere to the school’s safeguarding policy. As a result, the ineffective safeguarding processes in place go unchallenged, which place pupils at potential risk.

“Leaders do not communicate effectively with external agencies when pupils face significant risks to their welfare. Leaders have not ensured that all staff have regular comprehensive safeguarding training on how to identify and report signs of a pupil being at risk of harm.”

However, the school was rated ‘good’ for behaviour and attitudes, personal development and early years provision.

The report said: “Pupils are very clear that they accept everyone for who they are in their school. As soon as they start school in Reception, children learn to be kind and respectful of differences through the ‘healthy living’ curriculum.

“Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) receive appropriate support to help them learn. Leaders are swift to identify pupils’ needs.”

Mike Taylor, executive headteacher of Ninfield CE Primary School, said: “Whilst our latest Ofsted report highlighted a number of strengths, it found that improvement was needed in areas including arrangements for safeguarding pupils.

"Keeping our pupils safe is our top priority and we would like to reassure the school community that immediate action is being taken to address the concerns raised. Since the inspection, we have already arranged further safeguarding training, introduced a system for recording and monitoring safeguarding concerns and implemented a schedule for reviewing our safeguarding policies.