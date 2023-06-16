Sussex Police say they will ‘not tolerate’ young people who are targeting and damaging businesses in Saltdean, following a rise in the number of vandalised properties.

Police have taken action in response to several reports of young people targeting the public and businesses in the East Sussex village, particularly around the Lido area.

This includes a newsagents in Longridge Avenue being damaged on Saturday, June 10, with the owner said to be ‘in tears’ after vandals cracked his windows and left him with a £1000 worth of damages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have now put a dispersal order in place, allowing officers to remove people from the area if necessary.

Police have taken action in response to several reports of of young people targeting the public and businesses in the East Sussex village, particularly in the around the Lido area.

Chief Inspector Karen Osborn said: “Anyone who thinks they can target residents and businesses with impunity is sorely mistaken.

“This behaviour absolutely will not be tolerated and enquiries are ongoing, alongside the affected businesses, to identify the suspects and take appropriate action.

“We will also be deploying extra officers to the area as clear points of contact – please do speak to them if you have any concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As ever, report any crimes or issues to us online or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”

A number of local residents starting a GoFundMe page to support the owner of the Saltdean Convenience Store following the attack.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Despite raising more than £1,700, the shop owner refused to accept the donations, despite being pleaded to by four locals.