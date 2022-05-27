Eastbourne and Chichester are in top 10 places to learn to drive, figures show

Car lease comparison site Moneyshake has used the most recent data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to create a total driving test score for each test centre in England, Scotland and Wales using four factors - pass rate percentage, first time pass rate percentage, number of cancelled tests and the wait time for getting a practical driving test.

Chichester came third and Eastbourne came tenth, with the Isle of Skye in Scotland taking the top spot.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best 10 places to learn to drive:

Best places to learn to drive (photo by Moneyshake)

1 - Isle of Skye (Portree), Scotland

2 - Newtown, Wales

3 - Chichester, England

4 - Alness, Scotland

5 - Pembroke Dock, Wales

6 - Bristol (Kingswood), England

7 - Peterhead, Scotland

8 - Barnstaple, England

9 - Cardiff (Llanishen), Wales

10 - Eastbourne, England

There are still massive delays across Britain for booking a driving test with the study revealing that the average wait time for a test was more than 19 weeks.

Eastbourne had a pass rate of 55.88 per cent and a 55.20 per cent first time pass rate. There was a three-week wait time for a driving test at the time of looking.

Chichester had a pass rate of 66.87 per cent and a 60.98 per cent first time pass rate. They also had a very short wait time of just one-week at the time of looking.

On the other hand, the 10 worst places to learn to drive were also revealed:

1 - Belvedere (London), England

2 - Erith (London), England

3 - Birmingham (South Yardley), England

4 - Birmingham (Kingstanding), England

5 - Blackburn with Darwen, England

6 - Crewe, England

7 - Southall (London), England

8 - Stoke-On-Trent (Cobridge), England

9 - Birmingham (Kings Heath), England

10 - Wednesbury, England

Eben Lovatt, CEO of Moneyshake said,

“Driving tests can be a daunting prospect, particularly if it’s your first time taking one. Our study shows that nearly half of all learners fail their driving test on their first attempt.

“With long delays for driving tests across Great Britain, it is important to be as well prepared as possible to avoid having to wait potentially months for a second attempt.”