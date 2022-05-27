Hailsham cancer survivor father takes on challenge in Africa

In Febraury 2021 we spoke to Marcos Jarvis about his 100-mile challenge as he was going through chemotherapy.

A lot has happened to Marcos since then including the good news that he's now cancer free.

Marcos Jarvis with his wife Hannah and son Archie

He said, “I had surgery in July 2021, where they managed to cut out the remaining tumours apart from one. So I then had six more rounds of chemo, bringing it up to 35 rounds altogether, and this finished in November.

“My scans since then have been clear, and at an appointment with my oncologist at the end of March she told me I’m now cancer free and I only need six monthly scans.”

Not only did Marcos complete the Beachy Head marathon while having chemotherapy last October, he went on to complete the Brighton marathon in April this year.

Marcos said, “I am still running obviously, and trying to keep all the good habits I made whilst fighting cancer. So I’m still vegan, still doing tai chi and meditation as well as exercising and ice baths when I can.”

Marcos Jarvis is now cancer free!

In October Marcos is completing a 100-mile challenge in Africa with local cancer charity WOLO.

He said the idea came about when a company called Africa Wild Trails got in touch and after some conversations with friend and co-founder of WOLO Justin Wright, a plan started to form. The duo has just got back from Africa after going out there to plan the route.

Marcos said, “We wanted to do something unique and raise awareness for cancer and conservation.

“It was quite a short trip, but we managed to sort the route out and go on safari. It was amazing, we saw giraffes, wild boar, and gazelles (nothing dangerous!) in the game reserve while we were running.

Marocs Jarvis has been through 35 rounds of chemo

“The official event is in October, we are hoping to have around 30 people join us, running or trekking 15 miles a day for six days.

“We will also be releasing a giraffe at the end of the stay.”

Until then, Marcos will be continuing to complete more running events including the UK Ultra South Downs 100k on Sunday (May 29) and the Beachy Head 50k Ultra.

It's not all running though. Marcos said, “I'm also planning on spending time with my family. It’s great now I don’t have the PICC line (for chemotherapy) so I can take my son swimming or to the beach without worrying about him splashing me! Hopefully a family holiday will be happening soon too.”

To find out more about the October Africa challenge go to https://wolofoundation.org/wolo-africa-wild-trail-2022

To find out more about Marcos' challenges go to https://wolo.enthuse.com/pf/marcos-jarvis-65ae8/post/1493120

More about WOLO:

WOLO Foundation helps families living in Sussex through their cancer journeys. They support them by offering practical help and support to make their day-to-day lives easier. They work with local businesses and communities to offer families a wealth of services to support them through their diagnosis, treatment and beyond.