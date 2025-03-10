Eastbourne Bandstand: ‘Essential’ works scheduled for winter 2025 following £1.1 million investment

Work to address age related faults and weaknesses in the upper and lower shelters at Eastbourne Bandstand will take place following the 2025 summer season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £1.1 million investment from Eastbourne Borough Council will see the roof areas of both the south facing shelters and the supporting columns removed and each space opened up, exposing areas that have recently been closed off with hoarding.

When the work is completed, these areas will again be available to Bandstand audiences, the council confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest phase of work follows a £750,000 council project to repair and restore the stage within the Bandstand.

Work to address age related faults and weaknesses in the upper and lower shelters at Eastbourne Bandstand will take place following the 2025 summer season. Picture: Jon Rigby

Councillor Jenny Williams, Cabinet Member for heritage, culture and seafront, said: “We continue to maintain the Bandstand for our residents and visitors, and I’m delighted the summer season of shows will continue this year and next year as planned.

“We have allocated £1.1 million in the budget to safely remove the shelter roofs and columns during the off-season and reopen the Bandstand for the 2026 season.

“Councils across the UK, including Eastbourne, are dealing with the greatest financial challenges in generations, but our commitment to maintaining the Bandstand is as strong as ever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there won’t be access to the lower and upper shelters in 2025, the council confirmed that up to 530 people will still be able to sit or stand within the ground-floor main arena viewing area, which is a similar number of attendees as the most popular shows in 2024.

The £1.1 million investment from Eastbourne Borough Council will see the roof areas of both the south facing shelters and the supporting columns removed and each space opened up, exposing areas that have recently been closed off with hoarding. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

Usual access will also be maintained along the middle promenade and through the Bandstand during the summer.

The outer colonnade will remain closed to the public due to previously identified structural issues with the ageing fabric of the building.

Over 100 shows are planned for the 2025 summer season, with only four events in October now not taking place to ensure the works are completed in time for 2026.