Eastbourne bank offering free summer holiday activity for children

A spokesperson from Metro Bank, which is hosting the activity from August 15 to August 21, said: “This is a great chance for parents and guardians to relax whilst the kids entertain themselves with a colouring activity and fun financial education exercise.”

The Eastbourne Metro Bank branch, which is in The Beacon in Terminus Road, will host the craft event throughout the week and kids are welcome to drop into the store or pick up a takeaway craft bag.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spokesperson added: “In addition to decorating and gaining some financial knowledge, kids may also be able to take a selfie with Metro Man – the bank’s striking mascot.”

Metro Bank, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The bank said throughout the year it has hosted a series of events ranging from business networking sessions to its free financial education workshops, Money Zone, which has been delivered to more than 250,000 schoolchildren.

Metro Bank’s Eastbourne store manager Ben Hemmings said: “We’re always looking for ways to support our local community.

“We know how long the summer holidays are and we are glad to be able to offer this free event for kids.

"Last year’s craft event was lots of fun and this year will be no different.

"You don’t have to be a customer to come in and enjoy the event – everyone is welcome.”