Eastbourne Bonfire Society raises money in memory of former member

Eastbourne Bonfire Society (EBS) has raised almost £2,000 for two local causes in honour of a member who passed away after being diagnosed with cancer.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 9th May 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:59 BST

The society recently presented cheques of £900 to both St.Wilfred's Hospice and the Pevensey Day Unit at Eastbourne DGH in memory of Karen Ford.

On March 10 members of EBS hosted a bingo night at the Fishermen's Club to raise funds for Karen's favourite charities.

An EBS member said: “After she lost her very brave battle with cancer it was clear we wanted to continue fundraising like she often did herself. The venue was jam-packed with many of her friends, not only from within the bonfire community but many of her personal friends, family and friends from other organisations to which she belonged [also attended].

Eastbourne Bonfire Society handing over their donation at Eastbourne District General Hospital. Picture from Anna RichardsonEastbourne Bonfire Society handing over their donation at Eastbourne District General Hospital. Picture from Anna Richardson
Eastbourne Bonfire Society handing over their donation at Eastbourne District General Hospital. Picture from Anna Richardson

"It was a fantastic, fun evening [with] many people wearing colourful clothes as requested, and we were absolutely stunned and delighted to have raised £1,800. We hope we did her proud.”

Eastbourne Bonfire Society handing over their donation to St Wilfrid's Hospice. Picture from Anna RichardsonEastbourne Bonfire Society handing over their donation to St Wilfrid's Hospice. Picture from Anna Richardson
Eastbourne Bonfire Society handing over their donation to St Wilfrid's Hospice. Picture from Anna Richardson

Karen Ford doing fundraising in EastbourneKaren Ford doing fundraising in Eastbourne
Karen Ford doing fundraising in Eastbourne
