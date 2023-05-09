The society recently presented cheques of £900 to both St.Wilfred's Hospice and the Pevensey Day Unit at Eastbourne DGH in memory of Karen Ford.
On March 10 members of EBS hosted a bingo night at the Fishermen's Club to raise funds for Karen's favourite charities.
An EBS member said: “After she lost her very brave battle with cancer it was clear we wanted to continue fundraising like she often did herself. The venue was jam-packed with many of her friends, not only from within the bonfire community but many of her personal friends, family and friends from other organisations to which she belonged [also attended].
"It was a fantastic, fun evening [with] many people wearing colourful clothes as requested, and we were absolutely stunned and delighted to have raised £1,800. We hope we did her proud.”