An Eastbourne charity that supports people with their mental health has opened its new offices in the town centre.

Holding Space, which is a a volunteer-led organisation that helps people across East Sussex, can now be found in Hyde Gardens.

The charity is hoping that the move will enable it to increase its fundraising so that it can continue to provide mental health support to more

families.

The opening of Holding Space in Eastbourne town centre

Chief executive Hansa Raja-Jones officially opened the offices alongside Eastbourne Mayor Pat Rodohan and more than 50 supporters, volunteers and clients.

Hansa said: “When I set up the charity in 2019, I had a dream of bringing our services into the centre of town to reach more people struggling with mental health and to raise our profile. Our new office in the heart of the town is perfect and ticks all the boxes.

“I would like to thank our trustees and volunteers who have made this possible.”

Cllr Rodohan added: “I have been able to support Hansa from the early days and I am delighted to be here tonight at the opening of their new offices. It marks a new chapter in their growth and I am sure Holding Space will continue to go from strength to strength.”

The need for mental health support and guidance has grown in the wake of covid, lockdown and the current cost-of-living crisis, according to a spokesperson for the charity.

Hansa said: “Our country, indeed the world, has not seen anything like this for generations. People have been cut-off from loved ones, unable to see friends and forced to adopt new approaches to many aspects of their everyday lives.

“Some have taken this in their stride, but others have encountered life-changing situations that have caused genuine and long-lasting set-backs to their mental health and outlook on life.”

Hansa set up Holding Space as a result of her own journey caring for a child with mental health difficulties.

She said: “We believe that educating, supporting and empowering families is crucial to the mental health of the next generation, along with early intervention and support.”

The charity works closely with schools, colleges, NHS providers, children’s centres and local organisations.

If you need support or would like to get involved as a trustee or volunteer, please visit www.holdingspace.org.uk

