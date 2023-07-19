Eastbourne charity raises more than £1,000 for local hospital and its staff

A charity has raised more than £1,000 which will go towards fundraising projects for Eastbourne District General Hospital and its staff.

The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital group raised the £1,067 by hosting a fundraising dinner at Spice Garden in Church Street.

The money will benefit the group's 2023 major project to raise funds for the expanding cardiology department at the DGH.

Representing the cardiology department with a number of colleagues, Professor Nik Patel attended the event and spoke kindly about the group's support and the equipment the fundraising would go towards.

Friends of Eastbourne Hospital at Spice Garden. Picture from Spice Garden

The evening consisted of a self-service buffet as well as desserts and coffee. The evening ended with a raffle, with prizes being donated by supportive local businesses including the Langham Hotel, Nuts Hair and Beauty, the Brighton i360 and Deliciously Sweet Chocolate.

Spice Garden owner Mozmil Hussain, who also contributed to the raffle prizes, said: “It was a sell-out event and a truly successful and memorable evening.”