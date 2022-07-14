Eastbourne charity receives Queen's Award for Voluntary Service

Nine organisations across East Sussex were put forward for the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service and two charities in Eastbourne have won.
The award is the UK’s highest volunteer accolade by the Queen - equivalent to an MBE.
The People Matter Trust (PMT) was one of the local charities to win and received its award last week (July 7) at the town hall.
PMT is an employment charity working to get people jobs who might face barriers.
Lord-Lieutenant Andrew Blackman said: “We are so very proud of what has been achieved and thrilled for the volunteers.
“For them to have been recognized in this way is a true testimony to our county, and to the rich tapestry of charities which give their heart and soul in caring for others.”
Since the trust was started 25 years ago, CEO Ann Gillard said more than 16,000 people have been helped by PMT.
She said: “We’re thrilled beyond words. For our volunteers today and for all those who have been part of our wonderful team on its 25 year journey, this is the ultimate recognition.
“Through the darkest days of the covid pandemic we supported more people than ever by operating remotely. Now we are also embracing refugees and those in temporary homes, amongst our many clients.
“What a very special chapter to be writing in our anniversary year.”
Two volunteers from PMT will be invited to a Buckingham Palace garden party next summer.