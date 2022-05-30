Eastbourne charity volunteers attend royal garden party: 'It’s a day I’ll never forget.'

WayfinderWoman Trust attended the Buckingham Palace Garden Party on Thursday (May 26).

The charity received the Queens Award for Voluntary Service in June 2021 so two volunteers were invited to the palace.

Charity founder Laura Murphy said, “It was so difficult to choose who should go as every woman who volunteers with us contribute so much in their own way. Jemma has supported me from the very first days of WayfinderWoman, sticking with us through thick and thin.

Laura Murphy (right) and Jemma Weston - photo from WayfinderWoman Trust

"It was a real joy to be able to share this day with her.”

Jemma Weston, charity treasurer, said, “It was a once in a lifetime event and I was excited to be chosen to attend and represent the amazing group of volunteers we have at WayfinderWoman. To see Prince William and Kate was a real thrill – and the sun came out just as they started to walk towards us.

"It’s a day I’ll never forget.”