Eastbourne children sell homemade cakes for Ukrainian refugees

Jacob James, six, and his young brother Arlo, four, were saddened to hear about what was happening in the Ukraine and felt compelled to do their bit to help.

They have spent the week baking cupcakes to sell to friends, family and people at the various home education groups they attend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boys have been blown away with the number of orders and have raised a total of £265 over the course of the week.

Eastbourne brothers, Jacob and Arlo, raise money for the people of the Ukraine by baking cakes

Giles James, proud dad, said: “As parents, we promised to match whatever they raised, which means there is a total of £530.”

All funds will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee

Jacob said: “I hope the money can be used to buy medicines and school items that they may need and clothes to keep them warm.”

Rachel, mum to Jacob and Arlo, who has been on hand supervising the boys over the week and helping to distribute the baked goodies, said: “I think what they’ve achieved is incredible and I’m proud that they have used their skills to help others less fortunate.

“Being home educated allows us to facilitate learning about the world and we feel it is important that they recognise that they are privileged to be in a position whereby they can help other people.

“I also want to thank everyone who has bought a cake and supported the boys in their efforts over the week.”