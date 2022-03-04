Teenager organises truck-loads of supplies for Ukrainian refugees

Giogio Marzano felt so moved by the scenes the world has witnessed over the past week, she felt compelled to help the Ukrainian refugees by supplying essential items and has done so with the help of her family.

Bede’s are supporting her by collecting donations for refugees including, warm clothing, thick coats, blankets, basic healthcare items, childcare items including nappies and wipes, towels, pillows and hygiene items such as body wash, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes. Every donation will aid the humanitarian agencies and private initiatives at the scene in distributing urgent help to everyone arriving in Poland from Ukraine.

The first truck departed for Poland on March 3. The second truck departs on March 10.

Giorgio Marzano, Bede's Lower Sixth pupil, has arranged for trucks to take essential items to Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland to escape the war

Giogio feels that it is imperative to take action, and said: “I am from Poland. I simply feel that I must help as Ukrainians are my neighbours and if I was travelling from Ukraine, I would hope for all the support I could get.

“It is the 21st century, and the world must come together to support in any way we can. Any donations would mean so much.”

Within just one day, Giogio has received many bags of donations from members of the Bede’s community.

Additionally, the School has created a donation page in order to raise funds for the UNHCR (United Nations Refugee Agency). Within just the first day of opening the page, they have raised an impressive £4,180.

Over half a million Ukrainians have so far been displaced from their homes by the outbreak of war over the last few days. This number is only likely to grow as the conflict continues. Many Ukrainians have travelled for hundreds of miles to take refuge in one of their neighbouring countries, where they are provided with initial shelter and support. However, this is an ongoing and complex situation and their displacement means that they will most likely require support and basic items for some time going forward.

Bede’s, based in Dicker, near Hailsham, says one of its school’s values is compassion; caring and looking after others. This approach does not stop at the Bede’s community and extends nationally.

