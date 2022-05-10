Eastbourne clock to be lit up blue to support people with nerve tumours

The clock will be coloured blue on Tuesday, May 17, along with more than 100 other landmarks across the country - including the National Theatre in London and the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth.

Neurofibromatosis is a rare genetic condition that forms tumours on nerve endings which can lead to blindness, deafness, learning disabilities and disabling pain.

The council said this year is also the 40th anniversary of Nerve Tumours UK, a charity that supports people of all ages living with neurofibromatosis.

Eastbourne Town Hall (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190425-155054008

Eastbourne mayor Councillor Pat Rodohan said, “Some 26,500 people have neurofibromatosis in the UK but many people have not heard of this condition which can bring very serious health difficulties.

“Nerve Tumour UK provides a great support network and voice for those with neurofibromatosis and in its 40th year is aiming to raise £26,500 - a £1 donation for each person that has it in the UK.”

To donate please visit justgiving.com/campaign/shine-a-light-on-nf