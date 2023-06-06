Eastbourne consultation underway on new domestic abuse policy

An Eastbourne scheme is consulting on an ‘incredibly important’ new domestic abuse policy.

The policy will outline the approach taken by Homes First, which delivers housing management services, property and homelessness services on behalf of Eastbourne Borough Council and Eastbourne Homes, to assist and support tenants who are experiencing, or threatened with, violence or abuse.

As a social housing provider, Homes First has a zero tolerance policy to all forms of violence and abuse and recognises its key role in helping to reduce incidents of domestic abuse while supporting victims and survivors.

The council’s cabinet member for housing Peter Diplock said: “This is an incredibly important policy. Domestic abuse is something of a hidden crime, with less than one in four incidents being reported. Our consultation runs until the end of June, I hope as many people as possible comment on it.

“Significantly, it will also form part of our work to achieve DAHA (Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance) accreditation and links with our training plans where staff will become Domestic Abuse Champions within the organisation."

The policy applies to all tenants and leaseholders and people living with council tenants and leaseholders. It also applies to customers accessing housing via the waiting list and customers accessing support from the council’s housing needs team.

Homes First wants to hear from residents, tenants, leaseholders and working partners.

Feedback can be shared via an online survey – www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/DAPolicy. Alternatively, if you would like a paper copy of the consultation, or another format, please email [email protected]

The consultation deadline is July 3.