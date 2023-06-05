3 . Misty - ten year old Chihuahua

Misty is an affectionate little lady who feels most at home when curled up on a human lap. While she is a super friendly pooch with her favourite people, Misty also has a sensitive side and can become easily overwhelmed with lots going on around her. She is particularly worried around children, busy public places, and loud noises. Because of this, she would best be suited to a quieter home environment, living with older teenagers who could be calm and gentle around her. She is also unable to have any visiting children to her home. Misty can be unsure around large or boisterous dogs but could possibly live with a smaller dog of a similarly calm temperament to her own. However, she cannot live share her home with cats, house rabbits, guinea pigs, horses, or livestock. A secure garden of her own is essential, and she’d like to be let out into the garden straight after her meals. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham