If you’re considering welcoming a new dog into your family, take a look at the adorable rescue pooches below.
There are plenty of adorable pooches up for adoption at Dogs Trust – in total, the charity normally cares for about 14,000 dogs across its network of rehoming centres.
Its branch in Shoreham currently has a whole variety of adorable pooches looking for homes, including adorable Labradors, Spaniels and a Yorkshire Terrier.
If you are interested in adopting one of the pups below, visit the Dogs Trust website for more information and to complete an application form.
All information and photos come from Dogs Trust Shoreham.
1. Alfie - eight year old Yorkshire Terrier
Alfie is a loving chap with a fun and playful character. Friendly in his nature, he enjoys the company of people but prefers to interact over a game of fetch, rather than lots of cuddles. While he has never lived with children, Alfie has met youngsters in the past and Dogs Trust believes he would best be suited to a home with secondary-school aged children, who could give him some space from time to time. Sociable when meeting other dogs out and about, Alfie could potentially share his home with a well-suited canine chum if they were to get on well upon multiple meetings at the Shoreham rehoming centre. Having lived with a cat in the past, he could also possibly live with a confident, dog-savvy cat, or a house rabbit, pending a gradual introduction process. Alfie’s favourite pastimes include playing fetch with his squeaky ball, exploring on scenic walks, and relaxing after a day’s activities on a cosy bed! Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham
2. Rosa - five year old crossbreed
Five-year-old Rosa LOVES human company but can be a little shy when first making friends. Originally a Romanian rescue, she was adopted into her first home and lived there for five years. She has adapted well despite lots of change within her life but can be insecure at times. She would love to find an understanding family who can provide her with a secure and loving environment. Rosa’s favourite pastimes include tucking into her dinner, settling on a cosy bed with a chew, and spending quality time with her people pals. She is currently residing in a temporary foster home and her playful side is beginning to blossom as she settles. Always polite when greeting fellow furry-friends, Rosa could potentially share her home with a similarly calm-natured dog who won’t need too much from her. Rosa is epileptic and has skin allergies, and both conditions are well-managed with medication. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham
3. Misty - ten year old Chihuahua
Misty is an affectionate little lady who feels most at home when curled up on a human lap. While she is a super friendly pooch with her favourite people, Misty also has a sensitive side and can become easily overwhelmed with lots going on around her. She is particularly worried around children, busy public places, and loud noises. Because of this, she would best be suited to a quieter home environment, living with older teenagers who could be calm and gentle around her. She is also unable to have any visiting children to her home. Misty can be unsure around large or boisterous dogs but could possibly live with a smaller dog of a similarly calm temperament to her own. However, she cannot live share her home with cats, house rabbits, guinea pigs, horses, or livestock. A secure garden of her own is essential, and she’d like to be let out into the garden straight after her meals. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham
4. Bruno - two year old Labrador
Bruno is a playful Labrador with a sweet, yet sensitive character. Easily overwhelmed when there’s lots going on around him, Bruno would best be suited to a slower-paced lifestyle, where he can relish a relaxing home environment. While it may take a little while to earn Bruno’s trust, the best way to bond with this playful pooch is over a game of fetch with a tennis ball… his absolute favourite activity! Bruno would best be suited to a home with sensible, older teens and cannot live with other animals. When it comes to meeting other dogs, Bruno doesn’t seem to have many social skills under his belt and tends to feel apprehensive around dogs of a more boisterous nature. He’d benefit from continued socialisation with calmer canines to help build up his confidence. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham