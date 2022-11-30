Eastbourne councillor calls for compensation after residents 'trapped' by flooding

An Eastbourne councillor has called for residents to be compensated following ‘awful’ flooding.

Rosedale Place flooded in recent weeks due to heavy rainfall and drainage problems, Liberal Democrat councillor Josh Babarinde said.

Mr Babarinde explained that residents struggled getting in and out of their homes, with ankle-deep rainwater reaching some doorsteps.

Rosedale Place resident Rose said: “This is what we have to put up with every single time it rains.

Eastbourne councillor Josh Babarinde with Rosedale Place resident Rose

“I’ve bought wellies especially because I kept getting my trainers all wet.”

Mr Babarinde said: “It’s unacceptable that folks are forced to wade through water to get in and out of their homes.

“I have contacted Places for People - the local housing association - who have pumped some of the rainwater away but we need an urgent solution that will prevent flooding altogether in the long-term.”

The councillor added: “Residents shouldn’t have to fork out for wellies as a result of this flooding.

“I’m appealing to the bosses at Places for People to reimburse Rosedale Place residents for every penny they’ve spent on wellies to battle through this awful situation.”

Places for People said: “We’re working closely with our customers to deal with the surface water at Rosedale Place. We have undertaken temporary clean-up work along the way since the problem arose earlier in the month and have scheduled for improvement works on the drainage to be carried out over the weekend of December 17-18. We believe that these works will resolve the issue.

"We will of course continue to monitor the situation and provide any support required up until the work is completed. We’re very sorry for any inconvenience.”

East Sussex County Council added: “The highway steward has confirmed there is no issue with the highway drainage system in Rosedale Place and that the localised flooding there has been caused by the recent heavy rain. We have a regular programme of drain clearing across the county to prevent surface water from flooding roads and pavements, but some of the highway drains have been unable to cope with the exceptional volume of rain that has fallen.

“Following the concerns raised, the highways steward will visit Rosedale Place this week to inspect the gullies and check the surface water is receding.”

Southern Water said it is checking to see if it has any involvement.

