Eastbourne defibrillator replaced thanks to charity donation

A defibrillator in Eastbourne has been replaced thanks to a donation from a local charity.

The John Jackson Charitable Trust has donated half the cost of replacing the old, rusted defibrillator cabinet at the side of the Clock Restaurant in Hyde Gardens.

The trust uses its income for charitable purposes that benefit the community of Eastbourne.

This public access defibrillator (PAD) is just one of the 54 sites monitored and regularly checked by the Eastbourne Area Community First Responders and the Eastbourne Neighbourhood First Team, who keep all the public defibrillator sites emergency ready.

(Left to right) Chair of fundraising Alec Stephens , Lead trustee at JJCT Margaret Downey and JJCT trustee Cristin Freeman. Picture from Eastbourne Area Community First Responders

If you want to check where your nearest PAD is situated please visit the British Heart Foundation website and click on ‘the circuit’. Once you have entered your postcode a map will display the 10 nearest defibrillator sites.

There are currently 120 defibrillators registered with ‘the circuit’ in the Eastbourne area, but not all are available 24 hours a day and have limited access.