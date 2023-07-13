NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Eastbourne defibrillator replaced thanks to charity donation

A defibrillator in Eastbourne has been replaced thanks to a donation from a local charity.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 16:21 BST

The John Jackson Charitable Trust has donated half the cost of replacing the old, rusted defibrillator cabinet at the side of the Clock Restaurant in Hyde Gardens.

The trust uses its income for charitable purposes that benefit the community of Eastbourne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This public access defibrillator (PAD) is just one of the 54 sites monitored and regularly checked by the Eastbourne Area Community First Responders and the Eastbourne Neighbourhood First Team, who keep all the public defibrillator sites emergency ready.

Most Popular
(Left to right) Chair of fundraising Alec Stephens , Lead trustee at JJCT Margaret Downey and JJCT trustee Cristin Freeman. Picture from Eastbourne Area Community First Responders(Left to right) Chair of fundraising Alec Stephens , Lead trustee at JJCT Margaret Downey and JJCT trustee Cristin Freeman. Picture from Eastbourne Area Community First Responders
(Left to right) Chair of fundraising Alec Stephens , Lead trustee at JJCT Margaret Downey and JJCT trustee Cristin Freeman. Picture from Eastbourne Area Community First Responders

If you want to check where your nearest PAD is situated please visit the British Heart Foundation website and click on ‘the circuit’. Once you have entered your postcode a map will display the 10 nearest defibrillator sites.

There are currently 120 defibrillators registered with ‘the circuit’ in the Eastbourne area, but not all are available 24 hours a day and have limited access.

READ THIS:

London Gatwick Airport: Emirates flight forced to complete emergency landing closes main runway

East Sussex beach ranked as the ‘most loved in the UK’

Airbourne: Eastbourne airshow announces line-up for 2023

Related topics:British Heart FoundationEmirates