Eastbourne family thanks school for their help after daughter could only move her eyes following stroke

An Eastbourne family has praised a specialist school in East Sussex which has helped with their daughter's amazing recovery.

At the age of seven months Charlotte Baldwin could only move her eyes following a stroke. Aged 12, she is now able to swim, ride a trike, drive a powered wheelchair and use a walker with one-on-one support.

Her family has put these achievements down to the specialist support she has received at Chailey Heritage School and their daughter’s relentless determination.

Charlotte was born healthy until she was struck down by rare genetic disorder called Glutaric Aciduria Type 1.

Charlotte Baldwin from Eastbourne

Mum Mariel Baldwin said: "She is a very determined and incredibly kind little girl.

"She can now do far more than just use her eyes, and that is all down to Chailey Heritage and their input.

"Chailey has been able to help Charlotte in a multitude of ways. She leads a really active life now which is incredible. With support, she is able to go swimming, ride her bike and use a stander.

"For once in her life, I can take a deep breath and just enjoy being her mum and seeing her achievements.

"She now uses Whatsapp and everyone knows when she sends me a message because I get so excited and show everyone around me."

Mariel said Charlotte being at Chailey 'just fills her with hope'.

She added: "Thanks to Chailey, I believe that she will become a valid member of society.

"She is comfortable being cared for and she sees her friends being cared for as well, so she doesn't have an issue with it. She will have peace in her life."

Julie Tilbury, who is one of the specialist teachers at the school in North Chailey, said the achievements of the children and young people at Chailey Heritage are amazing.

She said: "They are treated with dignity and respect and we support them to be as independent as possible.

"They get the physical activity they need and the support that they need."

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services for children and young adults with complex physical disabilities.