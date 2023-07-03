NationalWorldTV
Popular Eastbourne restaurant will no longer serve lunch during the week

A popular restaurant in Eastbourne town centre has confirmed it will no longer be offering a lunch service during the week.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:42 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:43 BST

Dem Shish in South Street said from today (Monday, July 3) it will not have a lunch service from Monday-Friday and will move its opening to 5pm instead of midday.

The Turkish restaurant will still open at 12pm on the weekend and bank holidays.

Restaurant owner Kadir Akan said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the closing of the restaurants in our town frequently. Therefore, we wish all our guests who want to come to us during lunch hours to visit our neighboring restaurants that have undiscovered tastes. We are greatly motivated by the possibility that we may contribute, even a little, to stopping this deeply saddening news.”

Dem Shish staff in Eastbourne. Picture from Jon RigbyDem Shish staff in Eastbourne. Picture from Jon Rigby
Dem Shish staff in Eastbourne. Picture from Jon Rigby

He added: “A great part of this decision is that our team members will have more time for themselves and their families. Without a doubt, when a person has enough time for themselves they will give you high-quality service while we are hosting you.”

Mr Akan has confirmed that the new supermarket in Grove Road, Dem Food Centre, is a project from some of the restaurant’s team members.

Dem Food Centre is preparing to open in Grove Road where Little Chelsea Antiques Emporium was.

Inside the store there will be areas designated for fruit and vegetables, tobacco, alcohol, groceries, soft drinks, dairy, meat, organic produce, cheese, olives, baby items and frozen food, according to the plan. The application also indicates that the store will have areas for a bakery and butcher.

