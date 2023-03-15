Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
1 minute ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
4 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Eastbourne Foodbank worker speaks to MPs at the Houses of Parliament as part of national campaign

A member of staff from Eastbourne Foodbank spoke to MPs at the Houses of Parliament as part of the launch of a new national campaign.

By Jacob Panons
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:24 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 16:25 GMT

Eastbourne Foodbank was on the panel at the parliamentary launch of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and The Trussell Trust’s Essentials Guarantee campaign.

The Essentials Guarantee campaign lists the minimum amounts an adult needs to afford the essentials. This includes £37 a week for food, £35 for gas and electric and £8 for communications – such as a mobile phone and internet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Campaigns and communications manager Jess Holliday spoke to the packed committee room, which included Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell, on Monday, March 13.

Most Popular
Eastbourne Foodbank's Jess Holliday outside the Houses of Parliament
Eastbourne Foodbank's Jess Holliday outside the Houses of Parliament
Eastbourne Foodbank's Jess Holliday outside the Houses of Parliament

Jess said: “I was humbled and honoured to be given the opportunity to speak and be on the panel at the parliamentary launch of this very important campaign.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jess shared stories from the foodbank’s clients at the launch, which aimed to build a cross-party consensus among MPs to create a stronger social security system and to ensure that everyone can afford the essentials.

The campaign is encouraging each political party to include this pledge in their next election manifesto.

Jess added: “Demand for foodbanks has never been so high. At Eastbourne Foodbank we believe it is not right that so many people are being forced to visit foodbanks but we hold hope the situation can and will change for people living in poverty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The panel at the parliamentary launch of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and The Trussell Trust’s Essentials Guarantee campaign
The panel at the parliamentary launch of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and The Trussell Trust’s Essentials Guarantee campaign
The panel at the parliamentary launch of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and The Trussell Trust’s Essentials Guarantee campaign

“If each political party could commit to guaranteeing our essentials, the need for foodbanks would hugely decrease. We would be there for crisis and emergency - but we would be able to close the door on such large-scale foodbanks.”

READ THIS:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Filming seen at Beachy Head near Eastbourne

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These 18 adorable dogs are looking for loving homes

PICTURES: Cliff fall near Eastbourne

MPsCaroline AnsellJoseph Rowntree Foundation