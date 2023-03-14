Filming seen at Beachy Head near Eastbourne
Filming has been seen at Beachy Head near Eastbourne and a film company has confirmed what was being shot.
By Jacob Panons
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:07 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:08 GMT
The filming was seen by a resident at around 8am on Tuesday, March 14.
Sussex Film Office, which provides production support to people looking to film in the area, said: “This is for a new overseas lorry commercial.”
The company, which is based in Arundel, explained that it is unable to provide any further information about what was being filmed at this stage.
