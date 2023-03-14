Edit Account-Sign Out
Filming seen at Beachy Head near Eastbourne

Filming has been seen at Beachy Head near Eastbourne and a film company has confirmed what was being shot.

By Jacob Panons
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:07 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:08 GMT

The filming was seen by a resident at around 8am on Tuesday, March 14.

Sussex Film Office, which provides production support to people looking to film in the area, said: “This is for a new overseas lorry commercial.”

The company, which is based in Arundel, explained that it is unable to provide any further information about what was being filmed at this stage.

Filming by Beachy Head near Eastbourne. Picture from Raymond Hughes
Filming by Beachy Head near Eastbourne. Picture from Raymond Hughes
Filming by Beachy Head near Eastbourne. Picture from Raymond Hughes

