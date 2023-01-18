Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne group to operate a ‘welcome team’ on the seafront

An Eastbourne group has launched a new initiative where a ‘welcome team’ will operate along the seafront to help visitors.

By Jacob Panons
2 hours ago
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 11:49am

Friends of Eastbourne Seafront said it is hoping the ‘welcome team’ will run from Easter through to September.

The group is asking anyone who enjoys talking to people and loves Eastbourne’s seafront to come forward and apply to become part of team.

A spokesperson from Friends of Eastbourne Seafront added: “Volunteers would be paired with another member of the welcome team and stationed on the seafront around the bandstand and redoubt, signposting visitors, giving them information, talking to them about what the seafront offers and any events that are on.”

Eastbourne seafront
Friends of Eastbourne Seafront will provide a uniform and training.

The spokesperson said: “If you have a couple of hours to volunteer on a regular, but flexible, basis each week or month between Easter and September and this is something you are interested in please contact [email protected] for further information.”

Volunteers