A hotel on Eastbourne seafront has been listed for sale and is looking for offers in the region of £975,000, according to Zoopla.

On Zoopla is says the The New England in Royal Parade was listed for sale back in December.

On the listing it reads: “A home and thriving business - all is one super-stylish package.

"If you've dreamed of making a new life on the coast, then we have the perfect place for you. The New England hotel is an elegant Victorian townhouse that combines both a spacious, comfortable home with a booming nine-bedroom bed and breakfast business - and it's in a prime seafront position in the vibrant Sussex seaside resort of Eastbourne.”

The New England hotel in Royal Parade, Eastbourne. (Picture from Jon Rigby)

The property was built in 1890, according to Zoopla.

The listing continues: “The New England hotel extends across four floors and overlooks the pretty Pavilion Gardens and the promenade. With a total guest capacity of 23, it's in an enviable corner position with six of the nine guest rooms enjoying those awe-inspiring sea views.”

The property has been listed with Bees Homes, the Zoopla listing says.

The listing adds: “The New England hotel is a thriving business and full of profitable promise - its sheer size offers great potential and flexibility of use. The restaurant/lounge/bar area is perfect for weddings and functions, a lucrative option which could be developed and include sole use of the hotel too, if desired.

The New England in Royal Parade, Eastbourne. (Picture from Jon Rigby)

"The owners' private living space could be expanded, the number of guest rooms decreased, reconfigured or repurposed as holiday lets, and there's also the potential to apply for change of use to residential apartments or co-living.”

All the furnishings of the hotel may be purchased by separate negotiation, according to the listing on Zoopla.

On the listing it says: “Book your viewing today or for a brochure of this home call the Bees Homes country office. Viewing strictly by appointment with Bees Homes.

"If there is any point which is of particular importance to you, we invite you to discuss this with us, especially before you travel to view the property.”

The owners of The New England were contacted but chose not to comment.

