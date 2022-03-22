Eastbourne in top three luckiest places in the UK, study finds

New research has found Eastbourne is one of the luckiest places in the UK.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 4:42 pm

Slingo, an online gaming site, analysed the total number of winners across its platforms and Postcode Lottery statistics to find out which areas have the most wins.

From this research it was revealed Eastbourne was the third luckiest place in the UK with 99.65 per cent of bets resulting in a win.

Salford in Greater Manchester came first with a win rate of 99.89 per cent followed by West Malling in Kent with 99.73 per cent.

Eastbourne in top three luckiest places in the UK

Here’s the full top 10:

1 - Salford - 99.89 per cent

2 - West Malling - 99.73 per cent

3 - Eastbourne - 99.65 per cent

4 - Hove - 99.53 per cent

5 - Andover - 99.26 per cent

6 - Livingston - 99.18 per cent

7 - Southend - 99.17 per cent

8 - Edinburgh - 99.03 per cent

9 - Croydon - 98.90 per cent

10 - Worcester - 98.47 per cent

View the full data set from Slingo here.

