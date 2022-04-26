Eastbourne teen to run marathon to raise money for Ukraine

A 14-year-old Eastbourne student is planning to run the equivalent of a marathon to raise money amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Poppy Campion, who goes to Eastbourne College, will run from her house in Meads to Pevensey Bay and back on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poppy said, “It is awful what we see on the news and they are in need of any help so I am sure they will be grateful for anything.

Poppy and Vicks Campion SUS-220426-162850001

“I think we all feel a bit helpless because there’s nothing we can do in person.”

The Eastbourne College student, who has also completed a hula hoop challenge for charity in the past, is encouraging residents to open their homes to refugees if possible.

Poppy’s mum Vicks said, “I am a nurse by trade and the pictures of the children were particularly upsetting and Pops is a real softy and we do feel so helpless.”

The single mum also explained how proud she is of her daughter’s numerous fundraisers.

Poppy and Vicks Campion SUS-220426-162720001

Miss Campion said, “Oh my word. It is hard to explain really. She never ceases to amaze me.”

During lockdown Poppy also completed a triathlon and raised more than £5,000 for Macmillan following her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis in 2019.

Miss Campion said she was planning on cycling by her daughter during the run but an injury means she will have to go to planned refuelling stops in her car.

The nurse also praised her daughter for organising the fundraiser.

She said, “Pops is so independent and trying to juggle school and training and wants to do it all by herself to save me any work and stress.

“I know I’m biased, but she is one in a million.”

The student has raised £1,100 for Oxfam’s Ukraine humanitarian appeal so far.