Motoring show returns to Eastbourne with cars driven by Brad Pitt and Shane Ritchie

Magnificent Motors will be held on Eastbourne’s Wester Lawns this weekend (April 30 and May 1) from 11am-5pm both days.

The event, which is organised by Eastbourne Borough Council, is free and includes a funfair, big wheel, and a range of impressive vehicles.

Vehicles on show include a 1982 Capri driven by EastEnders star Shane Ritchie, a 1925 bullet ridden and restored Model T Ford and a 1937 Citroen Traction Avante driven by Brad Pitt in the film Allied.

Magnificent Motors returns to Eastbourne this weekend. Photo by Visit Eastbourne. SUS-220426-145717001

Also joining the display is an extremely rare 1913 Buick – believed to be the only one still registered, a 1934 ex-police car, an ex WWII US military vehicle, and a 1968 MG MGC originally owned by former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture, said, “Magnificent Motors is established as one of the biggest free motoring spectaculars on the south coast.

“Visitors will be able to view a unique selection of vintage and classic cars, motorbikes and more and have the chance to look under the bonnets and chat to the owners too.

“Magnificent Motors is the springboard for a packed summer schedule of events and a great way to spend the bank holiday weekend.”