Eastbourne MP and County Lib Dem leader meet transport bosses over Seaside bus lane concerns

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde and St Anthonys Councillor David Tutt have met with East Sussex County Council transport bosses to discuss their concerns about the proposed Seaside bus lane.

The County Council is proposing to install a new bus lane on Seaside, which has caused controversy among local businesses and residents.

Responses to the initial public consultation on the scheme overwhelmingly opposed the measures, with key concerns being around the loss of parking.

As a result of local objections led by businesses DB Domestics and the Rosy Lee cafe, East Sussex County Council revised their proposals, which are out for further consultation until 18th August 2024. The final decision will be taken in October 2024.

Josh Babarinde MP at East Sussex County Council consultation event at St Andrews Parish Hall. Picture: Chessie Flack

Josh Babarinde MP and Councillor David Tutt are concerned that the revised proposals may make car congestion and air quality worse because their impact hasn’t been fully modelled.

The County Council undertook ‘microsimulation’ modelling to forecast the impact of proposals it has put forward in other parts of East Sussex but it has not undertaken this work on the Seaside bus lane proposal.

Mr Babarinde said: “While I welcome measures to improve public transport across Eastbourne, I’m deeply concerned that the County Council hasn’t actually modelled the impact of the proposed Seaside bus lane fully on congestion like it has in other areas.

"Without the County Council giving residents and businesses this robust reassurance, this is not a scheme I can support. I attended both a public consultation event and a meeting directly with transport bosses to make this case for local residents and businesses.”

Councillor Tutt added: “I’m particularly troubled by the risk of worsened air quality along Seaside if the measures resulted in worse car congestion, especially with St Andrew’s School nearby. We would urge that the County Council consider this before making their decision.”

Jodie Atherton , sales manager at DB Domestics in Seaside, previously said: “Businesses are really concerned because they’ll lose all of their parking.

"They won’t be able to load and unload. People won’t be able to come to us and park, and we do rely on a massive amount of out-of-town business.”