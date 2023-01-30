Eastbourne named one of the best places in the country to celebrate LGBTQ+ history month

Eastbourne has been named by a national newspaper as one of the best places in the UK to celebrate LGBTQ+ history month.

In The Guardian article titled ‘February is LGBTQ+ history month: here are 10 of the best places to celebrate it’ by Stephen Emms, the show Take Desire Away – The Queer Sensibility of AE Housman by Mansel David is mentioned as it will be held at The Grove Theatre on February 4.

In the article, which was published on Monday, January 30, it says: “Like Hastings and Margate, the south coast resort of Eastbourne has seen its star rise again in recent years. The Grove Theatre, its newest arts venue, underneath Eastbourne Library, is hosting Mansel David’s show about AE Housman, the classics scholar whose 1896 collection of 63 poems, A Shropshire Lad, became a gradual phenomenon. David will uncover ‘the yearning and passion burning beneath’ Housman’s words.”

Brighton has also been named on the list.

Eastbourne Pride 2022 (Picture from Jon Rigby)

LGBTQ+ history month, which is celebrated every February in the UK, will look at the community’s contribution to cinema and film this year with the theme #BehindTheLens.

On the month’s official website it says: “Directors, cinematographers, screen writers, producers, animators, costume designers, special effects, make up artists, lighting directors, musicians, choreographers and beyond. At a time when LGBT+ lives are in the media we also encourage you to look ‘behind the lens’ and listen to LGBT+ peoples’ lived experiences.”

Take Desire Away – The Queer Sensibility of AE Housman will run from 7.45pm-9pm and tickets cost between £8-£12.

