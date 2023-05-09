Eastbourne PR boss to host charity fundraiser with help from Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom

An Eastbourne PR boss is bring back an annual charity fundraiser with help from Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom.

After a break of four years, the Overcoming Multiple Sclerosis (OMS) lunch will return to The Amex on Thursday, November 2.

Brighton chairman Mr Bloom will be doing a Q+A with lunch organiser and Eastbourne businessman Tim Cobb while OMS chief executive Alex Holden talks about the great work that the charity is doing to support people with MS.

So far 15 tables have been sold and Mr Cobb hopes to welcome more than 200 people to the event.

Tony Bloom (left) with Tim Cobb (right) at the OMS Fundraising Lunch held at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton back in 2017. Picture from Simon Dack

He said: “The response from the business community has been overwhelming.

“I was not sure if there was still an appetite for this type of event, so I have been bowled over by the welcome from business friends old and new.”

Mr Cobb was diagnosed with MS in 2012 and found great support and encouragement from OMS and its chair Linda Bloom.

He said: “Many people will know, or know of, Brighton football club chairman Tony Bloom.

“What they will not be aware of is that Tony’s wife Linda founded OMS 10 years ago. Today, as president of the organisation, Linda and the OMS team continue to support and give hope to thousands of people around the world struggling with this debilitating and degenerative disease.

“I would like to show my gratitude to OMS for the incredible work it does for those with MS by organising a fundraising lunch at The Amex.”

The football club is throwing its weight behind the lunch by promoting the event to fans and Mr Cobb has also linked up with networking groups County Business Clubs, Network My Club and Best of British to help market the event.

He added: “Their support means a lot to me.

“They had no hesitation in offering their services, and that was just incredible.”

Handelsbanken has also come forward as the first sponsor, and three more categories are up for grabs.

Sponsors will get a name-check in all promotional literature, a front-row table and a chance to chat to, and have photos with, Mr Bloom.

Anyone interested in attending the lunch, priced at £80 per person, is asked to contact [email protected]

