Eastbourne residents urged to attend multi-million pound flood scheme drop-ins

Eastbourne residents and organisations have been urged to attend a drop-in or webinar about a multi-million pound coastal management scheme.

Since the Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Coastal Management Scheme launched last year, valuable insight has been gathered from local people to help shape the future of the project, according to the Environmental Agency (EA).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From April 25–May 5 face-to-face drop-in sessions will be held at locations in Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay – along with webinars.

Eastbourne seafront SUS-210709-132416001

An EA spokesperson said, “People have the chance to listen to members of the project team talk through some of the possible future solutions for this coastline with the opportunity to ask questions.

“There will also be guided walks along the project area with a member of the project team.

“Webinars are being held on April 27, May 3 and May 6.”

The EA said the scheme will become one of the largest coastal flood risk schemes in the country, protecting an estimated 10,000 homes.

Nick Gray, the EA’s flood risk manager for the area, said, “Our work on the scheme so far has enabled us to understand how much the seafront is valued by local people and the concerns they have on rising sea level and the impact that the climate crisis will have at a local level.

“As our plans develop, we are keen to keep local people regularly updated with progress and I urge residents to come along to one of our drop-in sessions and meet with us.

“We want to work with coastal communities to shape the future management of the frontage together.

“The drop-in sessions will look at what is possible within the project programme and the options available for the coastal frontage.

“Whilst there are various opportunities available, nothing has been decided yet in the complex process of designing a new coastal future in this area.”

The EA said sea levels are projected to rise by over one metre in the south of England and with increasingly powerful storms also predicted, the risk of flooding, damage to property and erosion increases all the time.

The spokesperson added, “When completed, the new sea defences will increase protection to an estimated 10,000 homes, key infrastructure, local businesses, heritage sites and nature conservation areas.”

Colin Swansborough, Eastbourne Borough Council’s cabinet member for climate change, said, “I am delighted with how residents are already engaging with the project team and hope that this momentum will continue through to the drop-in sessions that are scheduled over the coming weeks.

“The headlines around the project understandably reflect the long-term risk of flooding along the seafront and the sea defence work that is required. However, it is really exciting that the scheme will also be designed to enhance local biodiversity and help the town meet our climate change commitments, such as becoming carbon net zero.

“There are face-to-face drop-in events and online sessions planned, so whatever format works best for individuals, there are opportunities to get involved and I encourage as many residents as possible to do exactly that.”

Drop-in sessions will be held at Sovereign Harbour Yacht Club on April 25 and 26 from 10am-5pm.

On April 25 there will also be a session from 6pm-7.30pm, while there is a 2pm walk the following day.

Drop-in sessions will also be held at the Welcome Building from 10am-5pm on April 28-30.

There will also be a session from 6pm-7.30pm on April 28.

On April 29 there will be a walk from 10am-11.30am.

St Wilfrid’s Church in Collier Road, Pevensey Bay will also host drop-ins from 1pm-5pm on May 3.

On May 4 and 5 Aqua Bar in Sea Road, Pevensey Bay will be open for drop-ins from 11.30am-5pm.

Along with a 2pm walk on May 5, another session will be held on May 4 from 5.30pm-7pm.