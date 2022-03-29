Eastbourne residents draw up list of landmarks they want protected from rising seas

Residents said they would like heritage features including the Redoubt, the pier, Martello Towers and the bandstand to be protected from flooding.

Since the scheme’s announcement in November, the project has held a series of meetings with members from Eastbourne, Wealden and Rother council, open webinars, meetings with community groups and an online survey.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from the scheme said, “This work has enabled us to understand what you value, how you use the seafront and what your concerns are.”

Eastbourne seafront SUS-210709-132416001

Information from the public highlighted a number of themes including heritage and future engagement, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said residents have voiced their concerns over how flooding would impact their homes and businesses.

People also said they would like to see accessibility on the seafront improved for all and local ‘public realm’ enhancements, while questions were also raised on the scheme’s environmental impact, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said residents raised concerns about the impact on the biodiversity of the area.

Residents also expressed that they wanted to continue being engaged with the project.

The spokesperson said the new phase of the engagement, which starts at the end of April, will look at what is possible within the project programme.

The spokesperson said, “We will be holding face-to-face and virtual events, along with meetings with elected members and community groups.

“Further information on these events will be available on the project website soon.

“In the meantime, we are continuing to talk to people, community representatives, politicians and businesses about a range of matters on a more informal basis.”