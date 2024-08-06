Eastbourne RNLI launched a lifeboat on service to assist a stricken vessel south east of Sovereign Harbour.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lifeboat ‘Esme Anderson’ was launched at 9.45am on Monday, August 5 to help the vessel with suffered total power failure.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: “Our All-Weather Lifeboat 'Esme Anderson' was requested to launch on service to assist a stricken vessel seven miles south east of Sovereign Harbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lifeboat arrived on scene in slight sea conditions and clear skies and located the vessel drifting, unable to anchor due to the depth of water and with total power failure with one person on board.

Eastbourne RNLI launched a lifeboat on service to assist a stricken vessel south east of Sovereign Harbour. Picture: Eastbourne RNLI

"The coxswain of the lifeboat, following RNLI procedures, decided the safest way to assist the lone sailor would be to tow the vessel to the closest safe haven.

"Just over an hour after the tow was commenced, the vessel was safety brought into Sovereign Harbour and the crew was stood down.”