Eastbourne store manager to complete charity challenge to raise money for friend’s daughter

A man from Eastbourne is set to run four miles every four hours for 48 hours to raise money for a friend’s daughter who has cerebral palsy.

Dan Huggins, 40, is taking on the David Goggins 4x4x48 challenge to help fund specialised physiotherapy for nine-year-old Malaya Rose from Portsmouth.

Malaya was born premature and with quad spastic diplegia cerebral palsy, which means she has very tight muscles in her legs, arms and core, while having limited co-ordination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family raised more than £40,000 for a Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy, which is a surgery that aims to reduce an abnormal increase in muscle tone or stiffness of muscle in the lower limbs, and the necessary physiotherapy which would help Malaya with sitting, standing, playing, daily activities and possibly even allow her to walk.

Malaya Rose and Dan Huggins

Malaya still needs physiotherapy every week, which is not available on the NHS, and costs more than £100 per session.

Mr Huggins, who is a store manager, worked with Malaya’s dad Buster almost 20 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Huggins said: "Malaya is an inspiration to me – a shining star who never complains despite the huge hurdles she has already overcome. Her smile and laugh light up any room she goes into. I want to support Malaya because she has never once asks for it but is so deserving of it.”

Starting on Friday, March 3, at 8pm, Mr Huggins will be running the first of his four miles - continuing until 4pm on Sunday, March 5.

Malaya’s dad said: “We’re very grateful to Dan for taking on this challenge for us to help raise money for Malaya’s therapy. The two of them have always got on well and, like all of us, he’s always been impressed by her ‘can do’ attitude. We will be cheering him on and will be very grateful to anyone who can sponsor him.”

Mr Huggins is hoping to raise £5,200, which will be enough to cover Malaya’s physiotherapy for the next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family is being supported by children’s charity Tree of Hope which helps families fundraise for children with healthcare needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad