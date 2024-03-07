Eastbourne Town Hall clock to ring out again for International Women’s Day
A programme of essential repairs and refurbishment to the clock tower has recently been completed, with work including stone mason repairs, brickwork repointing and replacement, as well as repairs and redecorations to the clockface.
The historic feature was out of commission for four months while building contractors Colbran & Wingrove worked on the project.
The specialist work was commissioned by Eastbourne Borough Council and valued at £200,000, according to the contractors.
For the duration of the project, it was necessary for the bell to be silenced to protect everyone working on the tower.
The Town Hall is a Grade II listed building designed by architect W.Tadman-Foulkes in 1880. The clock has gone silent several times as a result of repairs and restoration, including in 1919, 1934 and 1948.