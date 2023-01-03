A club for veterans in Eastbourne has closed its doors after being in the community for 70 years.

The Eastbourne branch of the RAF Association (RAFA) opened in the 1950s, but following an increase in rent and utility bills going ‘through the roof’ it decided to close with December 31 being its last day – although the club is hoping this will be temporary.

Club chair Dave Brinson said the branch, which operates thanks to volunteers, is hoping to work with other veteran and ex-servicemen organisations in order to keep going.

He added: “We are looking at how a model would work and be viable going forward. We are not giving up yet.

Bave Brinson at the RAFA Club in Eastbourne (Pic by Jon Rigby)

“There are a lot of people that really rely on the RAFA. It is somewhere they are able to go where it is safe, they are known. A lot of members are getting on in years, some of our members are disabled. They are comfortable with the access there. For some of these members it is a real lifeline. We want to continue if we can, keep that sense of community.”

One of the groups the club is hoping to work alongside is The Blue Van, which supports veterans as well as their families and carers.

Mr Brinson said: “It is heartbreaking because we came back after Covid when many members clubs and many commercial bars didn’t.

“It will be heartbreaking if it closes completely, but we are hoping that we will find a working model that will help us long-term.

The RAFA Club in Eastbourne (Pic by Jon Rigby)

“There is a really long and rich heritage. We have still got members in Eastbourne who are serving in the RAF now and we want this to be there when they come back.”

The club, which was visited by Prince Phillip back in the 1950s, said it is going to explore options of how it can continue when it meets with RAFA officials this month.

Mr Brinson added: “We are hopeful that there will be a solution that can allow the fellowship, welfare and fundraising that Eastbourne RAFA Club has provided for the past 70+ years to continue. We will keep all members updated as and when we know more.”

The club is hoping to raise £5,000 to reopen the club.

The RAFA Club in Eastbourne (Pic by Jon Rigby)

