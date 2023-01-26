Experts at a veterinary practice in Eastbourne were left shocked after discovering ‘dozens’ of items inside a dog’s stomach, including deflated balls and bits of plastic.

The items found inside the stomach and intestines of Sidney, a two-year-old English Bull Terrier, were removed by vets at St Anne’s Veterinary Group in St Anne's Road.

One member of the team said: “I haven’t seen that many foreign items removed from one patient in the nearly 20 years I’ve been nursing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having so many unwanted items in his stomach was not good for Sidney and his health started to deteriorate as a result, leaving him vomiting up bits of plastic and shivering, according to the practice. A spokesperson said he also didn’t want to eat, drink or go on walks.

Sidney at St Anne’s Veterinary Group in Eastbourne

Advertisement Hide Ad

After realising something was wrong, Sidney’s owner took him to St Anne’s Vets – where the items were discovered during surgery.

It was a very serious situation for Sidney, especially with foreign bodies in his intestines, and it required complicated surgery to resolve, according to a spokesperson from the practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at St Anne’s, led by vet surgeon Hetty Pullan, was able to successfully remove the foreign bodies and Sidney has since made a full recovery, much to the relief of his owner.

Sidney’s owner said: “We were so shocked to discover the cause of Sidney’s discomfort but also relieved to know what the issue was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the items removed from Sidney's stomach and intestines

“The St Anne’s team kept us fully up to date with Sidney’s progress and his recovery has been remarkable. He is already back to his normal boisterous self and playing with his older brother.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlighting the dangers that objects in the house can pose to dog owners, Mrs Pullan said: “A house full of small objects can often be too tempting for dogs who don’t know when to stop eating – and even more so for those with a tendency to scavenge.

“If you believe your dog has swallowed something it shouldn’t then our advice is to take them straight to the vet. Prompt action may mean the item can be removed using minimally invasive methods.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ THIS: