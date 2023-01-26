More than 4,500 people have signed a petition against a potential proposal that could see 80 homes built along Eastbourne’s seafront.

Fisherman’s Green in Royal Parade has been named a ‘key development site’ in Eastbourne Borough Council’s (EBC) Local Plan – Growth Strategy.

The area currently consists of a car park, sports courts and sites for community and commercial uses.

Residents have raised concerns for the sporting facilities and businesses on the site while questioning how the homes could impact pollution.

Fisherman's Green car park in Eastbourne (Picture from Jon Rigby)

The plan says: “Any loss of existing community uses and sports courts as a result of development should be re-provided.”

Fiona Adkins-Mullen, who lives in Royal Parade, started the petition. She said residents should have been told about the plan earlier.

She added: “People have been coming to our group on Facebook saying they had no idea and of course they are angry.”

Channel View Road resident Phil Hobden added: “I think there are other areas that could be developed better.

Fiona Adkins-Mullen

“That area is heaving all year round. There are always people around there doing stuff and sporting activities.”

Ms Adkins-Mullen said: “We are hoping that we will put an end to this and grow this campaign until Fisherman’s Green is officially off the plan.”

The Local Plan will guide developments in Eastbourne until 2039. It will be subject to future public consultation later this year and following this the plan will be submitted to government. It is expected to be adopted in late 2024.

EBC leader David Tutt said: “The council is required by government to produce a Local Plan and in so doing seek to make provision for the government’s housing target for Eastbourne, which is 738 new homes built in the town every year.

Phil Hobden

“I am totally opposed to building houses at Fisherman’s Green and worked last year to gain support from the Lawn Tennis Association to refurbish the tennis courts there. I am pleased to say that work will take place this spring and I will fight to ensure that this land remains as recreational and leisure space.

“We will continue to prepare our local plan and through the evidence our officers are gathering, show the government’s planning inspector that Eastbourne cannot accommodate 738 new homes each year.”

