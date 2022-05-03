Eastbourne volunteer completes charity walk in RNLI kit

An Eastbourne RNLI volunteer has completed a 10-mile walk in his all weather lifeboat kit to raise money for the charity.
David Sawyer, who has been part of the crew for six years, took on the RNLI Mayday Mile with his partner Sara Hope on Sunday, May 1.
Miss Hope completed the walk in yellow wellies.
The journey started by Belle Tout and finished at the RNLI station in Sovereign Harbour.
The pair was dropped off at 7am by Mr Sawyer’s dad Mark, the station’s coxswain, and they were met at the station by members of the crew just after 11am.
Mr Sawyer said, “It was hot but enjoyable. We are already planning next year’s one.”
The RNLI volunteer also responded to a call at 7pm that night when the crew received reports of a person in the water.
An RNLI spokesperson said, “He was out on the all weather lifeboat ‘Diamond Jubilee’ alongside his dad Mark.”
If you want to donate please visit the pair’s fundrasing page.