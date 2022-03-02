Eastbourne woman appeals for donations to send back home to Ukraine

A woman from Eastbourne has appealed for donations to send to Ukraine – where her family still lives.

Mariia Savvinova, of Hill Road, said there have been bombings around 25km from where her family lives in Nova Kotel’nya.

She said, “My cousin he just texted me saying that they had a bombing and they were hiding in the bomb shelter.”

Mrs Savvinova, who also has family in Russia, has appealed for donations through her company – Health and Beauty Massage.

On social media she said, “It is a very difficult time for my country, for my people.

“I cannot be there with my mum and dad, with my sisters, with my five and three year [old] nephews and I cannot describe what I feel at the moment. Great sadness, frustration, horrified.

“[There is] only one thing I can do, it’s to be strong for them, for those who stay in Ukraine and fight or hide from bombing[s].

“I know all of you have kindness in your heart and can help me.

“Ukrainian people [are] fighting right now while you [are] reading this. They defend their motherland and the peace in Europe.”

Mrs Savvinova is appealing for long-lasting food, medication, nappies, batteries, duvets and children’s clothing – among other things.

To donate and to read a full list of items Mrs Savvinova is urging people to send, please visit Health and Beauty Massage on Facebook.

Care home Hankham Lodge, on Hankham Hall Road, has also sent pads, wound dressings and bandages to front line hospitals in Ukraine.