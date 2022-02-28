Nightclub in Eastbourne asks for unwanted clothes to help Ukraine

The nightclub is asking for donations between 2pm and 6pm, with proceeds going to provide food, shelter and medicine to those caught in the middle of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Volunteers have quickly organised the event at Cameo, on Langney Road, and will be present at the collection to process the donations.
The emerging humanitarian crisis in the country has lead to many charities running events throughout the county.
A spokesperson for the Red Cross said, “We are gravely concerned about the intensification of fighting in Ukraine over the past few days.
“People are losing their homes and lives; families are being separated. Essential services, like water and healthcare, are under threat.
“We fear further escalation will worsen an already appalling humanitarian situation and wreak havoc on more lives.
“The people caught up in this conflict must be supported and protected.”
More news: Eastbourne MP condemns Russian invasion.
The organisers of the clothing drop-off at Cameo said any clothes would be appreciated, asking only that items are clean and securely packed in bags.
Monetary donations can also be made by visiting the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis appeal website.